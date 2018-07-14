“Wizkid hasn’t seen our child in 18 months. I can’t have another baby with him” – Singer’s second baby mama, Binta Diamond reveals

Mother of Wizkid’s second son, Ayo, Binta Diamond has revealed that she would turn down a chance to give birth to another child for the him.

Binta also claimed that Wizkid has not been the best of fathers to their child – with the advent of the new Instagram question sticker, some of Binta’s followers on the app had the opportunity to ask her questions.

One of her followers asked,

“what if Wizkid wants a second baby with you?” and she responded with an emoji that suggests that she would turn down such request.

Another follower of hers asked when last herself and her child met with Wizkid and she was direct with her response which was “18 months ago.”

