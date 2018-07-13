Wizkid Parties With Drake In London

The lavish party was held in London’s Annabel’s Club on Tuesday, July 10th.

Stars who were at the party include Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Giggs and Liam Payne.

‘Scorpion’ has set a record by becoming the first album to surpass 1 billion streams worldwide across all streaming platforms in one week.

The single “God’s Plan” which is on the album also became the most-streamed song of 2018, earning 1.121 billion streams, making it the only song to top a billion streams in the year.

A few days ago, Drake thanked Nigeria’s Tekno and Wizkid for helping to inspire him while he was working on the album.

