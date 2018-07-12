Trending

Wizkid reacts after Fayose collapsed when police fired teargas

Wizkid has reacted to the news of Governor Fayose’s reported assault received from the officials of the Nigerian police after they tear gased the government house where his campaign was going on earlier today.

Sharing the video of the lawmaker saying he does not want to be Governor any more, and crying that if anything happened to him the Inspector General of Police should be held responsible,the singer who is currently out of the country for an event was forced to react.

In a tweet, Starboy had asked with a puzzled expression, what was happening to the governor.

Check out the reaction below;


