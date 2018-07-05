Wizkid shares lovely photo with his mum

Nigerian singer, Wizkid who has been making waves in Nigeria and internationally shared a photo on his IG page of him resting his head on his mum’s lap.

He captioned the photo:

“Everything 4 Mama❤”

Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit, “One Dance”.

He was ranked 5th on Forbes and Channel O’s 2013 list of the Top 10 Richest/Bankable African Artists. In February 2014, Wizkid became the first ever Nigerian musician to have over 1 million followers on Twitter.

Moreover, he became the first Afrobeats artist to appeared in the 2018 Guinness World Records for his contribution to Drake’s hit song “One Dance”.

In 2018, Wizkid modelled Dolce and Gabbana super model Naomi Campbell and Nigerian international artist Tinie Tempah in Men’s Fashion show in Milan.

Leave a Comment…

comments