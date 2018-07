Wizkid has signed a deal with P.Diddy to endorse CIROC. The singer made this announcement via series of posts on social media.

HE announced via both his Twitter and Instagram page that he is now officially with vodka brand Ciroc:

New Deal Alert! Officially with CIROC!!! Lets get it!! Big bag alert! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅🦅 #DrinkResponsibly!! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 30, 2018

On Instagram he shared a video saying ‘ Ciroc boy officially…. Don’t do drugs do Ciroc..’