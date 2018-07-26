Entertainment, Uncategorized

Wizkid’s 3rd babymama accused of not flaunting her other kids

Wizkid’s 3rd babymama/manager, Jada Pollock was called out by some followers on Instagram for only flaunting her son with the star and ignoring her two other kids from a previous marriage.

In response, she said she has no other children to post.

According to reports, Jada has two kids from an ex-husband. She rarely posts photos of them and it is suspected her ex may have full custody of the kids.

