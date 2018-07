Shola Igudu, the first baby mama to Wizkid , took to her Twitter page to shower praises on Davido.

According to Shola, Davido’s positive energy and vibes makes her super happy and she loves him for that. She wrote;

“Might Seem Weird.. But Davido’s Positive Vibes and Energy Makes me soooo super happy!!! LOOL

LoveHim ❤ #WeRiseByLiftingOthers SweetBoy lol”