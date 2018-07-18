Wizkid’s babymamas, Binta and Shola show love to each other

Wizkid’s babymamas, Binta and Shola seem to be getting along just fine.

The two ladies dropped comments on each other’s pictures showing love to each other.

Nigerian Superstar Singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, is recognised globally and on the home front, he is also a father of three boys.

The star boy is a father to three lovely and handsome boys from three different mothers.

The first is Boluwatife Balogun, whose mother is Sola Ogudu. The second son, who he named after himself, Ayodeji Balogun, is born to Binta Diallo. The last but certainly not the least is his son, Zion Balogun, by his ex-manager, Jada Pollack.

See posts below:

Leave a Comment…

comments