Entertainment

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija, warns Nigerians to stop calling her his ex

Sophie Alakija, who was involved in an accident few months ago, in her latest interview has warned Nigerians who still address her as Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, to stop.

According to her, she now has a name and added that she is now someone’s wife and also a mom.

Here is the video below;

 

Gbam!!! Wizkid’s ex, Sophie, warns Nigerians to stop calling her his ex. 📹: ROK

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Sophie Alakija, is an Efik (cross-river)/Lebanese beauty, famous for being the first publicized “Wizkid’s Girlfriend”. Sophie and Wizkid were once an item.. She was the lady who featured in his “debut” video, “Holla at your boy”.

 


You may also like

Charly Boy reacts to daughter, Dewy Oputa coming out as a lesbian

Lionel Messi Spends Quality Vacation Time With Family On A Luxury Yacht

Liz Anjorin slams Ronke Oshodi-Oke again, she reacts (Video)

Adunni Ade mocks Instagram trolls, spites them

BBC documentary show South African men admit to being rapists and deliberately spreading HIV (video)

Photos from Elsie Okpocha’s birthday party (Photos)

Wizkid’s ex, Sophie Alakija warns Nigerians to stop calling her his ex

500,000 fans give France National team a heroes’ welcome after World Cup victory (Photos)

Ubi Franklin says he prefers ‘Slay mamas’ to ‘Slay Queens’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *