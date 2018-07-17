Entertainment, Gossip

Wizkid’s ex, Sophie Alakija warns Nigerians to stop calling her his ex

Sophie Alakija, who was involved in an accident few months ago, in an interview has warned Nigerians who still address her as Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, to stop.

According to her, she now has a name and added that she is now someone’s wife and also a mom.

Sophie Alakija, is an Efik (cross-river)/Lebanese beauty, famous for being the first publicized “Wizkid’s Girlfriend”. Sophie and Wizkid were once an item.. She was the lady who featured in his “debut” video, “Holla at your boy”.

