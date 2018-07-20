Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Woman addicted to sleeping with her Office Boss cries out

A single woman wooed by her superior in the office despite being in love with another person has cried out.

According to her, she has a boyfriend she claims to love but she still sleeps with her boss. In fact, she has done it about three times and she is having a hard time stopping.

Her boss is happily married and wants the illicit romance to continue. This young lady in question is being eaten up by guilt.

This is the story shared on Instagram by a relationship blogger and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin. The concerned lady reported the incidents the three separate times they have happened so far.

Read the full gist below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Dead man made to sit like he is playing Video game during his burial (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian fire fighter is trending online for the right reasons… (photos)

Music: Reminisce – Faize Yi Ft. Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing

Tonto Dikeh apologizes to former personal shopper whose bags she burnt publicly years ago

Man dupes Fiancee of N4.3m after Introduction Ceremony in Edo, goes on to marry another woman

Cristiano Ronaldo worshiped by fans as he touches down China (Photos)

Actress, Taiwo Aromokun celebrates her twins, Jaden and Jamie as they clock 5 years (Photos)

Bobby Shmurda Confirms He Will Be Released from Prison in 2020

Olu Jacobs’ daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas claims her wedding cost over N10million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *