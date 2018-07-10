Woman arrested for sponsoring robbery gang (Photo)

A 2-man robbery gang has been smashed by the Lagos State police, for using a tricycle as operational vehicle to dispossess their victims, while posing as genuine transporters.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, when people board the suspect’s tricycle, they take them to an isolated place and rob them of valuable items.

The police boss disclosed that another gang of robbers who specializes in breaking into people’s cars by means of a chemical agent which they pour on the window glass or windscreens to gain access into the car were also nabbed.

The suspects include Teslem Abiodun(male) and Kazeem Akolade (male) and the exhibit recovered from the suspects include eight laptop computers.

The CP assured that suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded

Confessing to the crime, Monsuru and Jamiu said that the Tricycle with which they use for the operation was given out to one of their friends on hire purchase basis, adding that they decided to use it for robbery operations because they believed it will earn them more money.

They said that they have used it to rob passengers on several occasions particularly at the boundary axis of Ajegunle.

According to the suspects, the female member Queen Victor does not go with them during operations but receives the phones they rob and sponsors them for operations if they did not have money.

Leave a Comment…

comments