Woman assists husband to rape teen girl after luring her with sugar and body lotion

A Zimbabwean couple have been arrested after the wife lured a 14-year-old neighbour with goodies so her husband could rape the girl.

Mufaro Mukonowatsauka, 46, is accused of wooing the teenage girl for her 48-year-old husband, Rodgers Manera.

She reportedly persuaded the girl to become her husband’s second wife in return for cooking oil, sugar, salt and body lotion.

Rusape district prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court:

“The accused persons are husband and wife and neighbours to the complainant. The complainant’s grandmother sent her to the accused persons’ homestead to collect cooking oil. The complainant found both the accused persons at home.

“Mukonowatsauka then started persuading the complainant to become her husband’s second wife and promised to give her cooking oil, sugar, salt, and body lotion if she accepts her proposal.

“The complainant agreed with Mukonowatsauka’s proposal and on October 14, 2015 visited the accused person’s homestead and found both at home. At that instance, Mukonowatsauka took a bucket to fetch water. She closed and locked the door from outside with Manera and the victim inside the room.”

The couple, from Sadomba village, appeared before Rusape regional magistrate Mr Livingstone Chipadza and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mukonowatsauka is being jointly charged with her husband who is facing rape charges.

