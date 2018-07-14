Entertainment, Gossip

Woman cuts off her husband P*nis for Cheating

A Thai woman has reportedly cut off her husband’s manhood because he cheated on her.

According to reports, the jealous wife from Bangkok, Thailand, used a 12-inch butcher knife to cut off her husband’s manhood. After cutting it, she threw it out the window.

Neighbours, who heard the husband’s screams for help, called an ambulance, which rushed him to the hospital.

Karuna Sanusan, 24

In a video of the incident uploaded to the Internet, the husband, 40-year-old Siripan Sanusan, could be seen being rushed to a hospital. Emergency workers were able to find his organ on the street and they took it along to the hospital after placing it in ice.

Siripan was rushed to Samitivej Sriracha Hospital

Meanwhile, his 24-year-old wife, Karuna Sanusan, was arrested for carrying out the bloody attack. Police said that the woman admitted to planning the attack.

She told detectives that she works with her husband and they sell vegetables. Recently, she began suspecting that he was cheating. When her suspicions were confirmed, she planned the attack.

One morning, she pretended that she wanted to be intimate with him only to cut off his organ when he became distracted.

We hope he gets his organ back.

