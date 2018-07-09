Trending

Woman Faints After Policemen Arrested Her Only Child For Wearing Black Shirt (Photos)

A woman fainted, this morning, upon hearing that her only child was among the over 30 Olabisi Onabanjo University students arrested at a nightclub, on Friday, July 6, 2018, for wearing black shirts.

According to the SUG president of the institution, the students were later tagged cultists and forced to lie in their statements that they were arrested on July 7, the day confraternity marks its creation anniversary.

The police claim they were wearing black because they are members. All efforts to secure their release have proven abortive.


