Woman Lands In Serious Trouble After Allegedly Beating A Police Officer In Osun

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Friday, remanded one Mistura Akinlabi, 35, in prison custody over alleged assault on a police officer.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 6, 2018 around 11:30 am, at “A” Division Police Station, Moore, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused assaulted one W/SP Folasade Ogunshola, the Divisional Crime Officer, by beating her in her office.

He added that the accused conducted herself in a manner that caused breach of peace by misbehaving at the police station.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 249 (d) and 352 (2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, applied for her bail, promising that she would not jump bail.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode, however declined to grant the oral bail application, asking the counsel to submit written application for consideration.

Ijiyode, therefore, ordered the remand of the accused in Ilesa prison and adjourned the case till Aug. 1.

