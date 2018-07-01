Woman Shocked After Marrying Okada Rider Who Posed As Military Officer In Lagos (Photo)

A motorcycle rider popularly known as Okada rider, Mr. Uche Godwin, has been arrested for impersonation in Lagos after he posed as a military officer, fooled a young lady, Amaka, impregnated and married her, PM Express has reported.

Amaka was said to have moved into his house as wife but all the while did not know that he was a motorcycle rider as he had lied to her that he was an army officer. But the scam was exposed after Godwin was arrested along Ajao Estate wearing military uniform.

He was accosted by police officers on surveillance who asked for proper identification as he had claimed that he was an army officer. He was unable to provide a means of identification and was taken to the Ajao Police Division. The police then asked him to contact the military authorities to confirm his claims.

At that point, he then confessed that he was not an army officer. He pleaded with them not to tell his wife that he was a fake army officer.

It was gathered that Amaka was invited to the police station and asked what her husband’s job was. She said that he was an army officer and informed the police that he had military uniforms and went to work every morning with his motorcycle.

The following was the conversation between Amaka and Godwin at the police station:

Amaka: Darling! What happened?

Godwin: The police arrested me in the morning when I was going to work

Amaka: What was the offence they said you committed?

Godwin: They said I was wearing a military uniform and claimed to be one.

Amaka: Yes, what was wrong with that? Did you not introduce yourself and show them your ID card as an officer?

Godwin: I did, but they took me to the station for investigation and asked me to contact my Commander.

Amaka: Yes, call your commander and inform him so that they will release you to go to work.

Godwin: I have no Commander that I will call

Amaka: what! Are you not an army officer?

Godwin: Yes, I ride Okada, please forgive me. I will explain everything to you later. Find a way to get me released and if I come out we will sort out the whole thing.

P.M.Express confirmed that at that point Amaka who was heavily pregnant broke down in tears and told the police that Godwin had lied to her that he was an army officer. She got married to him on that premise only to discover at the police station that he was an Okada rider. Amaka left the police station in anger and frustration.

Godwin was charged before Isolo Magistrates court for impersonation and using army uniform to deceive members of the public.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr. Oje Uagbale did not oppose the bail condition. Thus the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Teluwo granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.The matter was adjourned till 18th July, 2018.

