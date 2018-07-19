Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Women expose man who slid into their DMs to send indecent photos

Two women on Twitter has exposed a Twitter user who slides into women’s DM and immediately sends them indecent photos.

One lady shared the d*** photo she got from the man named Big Joe on Twitter, then another also shared hers along with their chat.

Read her tweet below;

“Warning.. the next person to send me BS like this I’ll tag all the bloggers and show ur name & profile!
Just ridiculously stupid! How demented can u be to just show a stranger ur rubbish?!
I’m upset.”

See the censored screenshots below. If you want to see the uncensored version, go to Twitter.

