World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Issues Apology To Fifa After Criticism

Diego Maradona has issued an apology to Fifa over criticism of the referee in charge of England’s clash with Colombia.

The Argentine legend, who is working as an ambassador for the governing body at the World Cup, launched a fierce attack of American official Mark Geiger after the Three Lions emerged triumphant on penalties on Tuesday.

Maradona, who has rarely been out of the headlines throughout the tournament, claimed Colombia had been victims of “monumental theft” as he stuck the boot into the performance of the officials.

Geiger awarded England a penalty after Carlos Sanchez fouled Harry Kane on a corner – a decision that particularly angered the 57-year-old South American.

Fifa hit back at Maradona and described his comments as “entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded”.

Now the 1986 World Cup winner has attempted to build bridges with officials.

Maradona wrote on Instagram: “Taken by the thrill of cheering for Colombia the other day, I said a few things and, I admit, some of them are unacceptable. “My apologies to Fifa and its president.

“However much that sometimes I may have opinions contrary to some refereeing decisions, I have absolute respect for the work – not easy – that the institution and the referees do.”

