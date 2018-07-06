World Cup 2018 : France sends Uruguay packing (Uruguay 0 France 2)

France progressed into the last 4 of the World Cup with a remarkably straightforward defeat of a subdued Uruguay on Friday.

Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann scored as France advanced to a World Cup semi-final against either Belgium or Brazil after easing past Uruguay on Friday.

Following an opening passage high on energy but bereft of quality, Varane glanced home a Griezmann free-kick to open the scoring before the Atletico Madrid man doubled France’s advantage just after the hour mark in a moment to forget for Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.



Griezmann found space 25 yards out and fired in a shot that should have been routine for Muslera but the ball slipped through his grasp and into the net.

Oscar Tabarez’s Uruguay, attacking options looked bleak with injured striker Edinson Cavani out and they never looked like finding a route back into the game and France now await Friday’s late game to see who they will meet in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

The opening 40 minutes were notable only for Uruguay’s pressing and harassing of France whenever Didier Deschamps’ men were in possession, and a bad miss from Les Bleus’ golden boy Kylian Mbappe.

