World Cup 2018: Musa’s Goal Nominated For Goal Of The Tournament (See How To Vote)

World’s football’s governing body, FIFA, have shorlisted Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, for the Goal of the Tournament Award at the just concluded 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A total of 169 goals were scored at the 2018 World Cup; but only 18 from that pool were shortlisted for the top award.

Musa who was arguably Nigeria’s best player at the tournament, had his second goal against Iceland in the group stage of the Mundial, alongside 17 others, selected.

The list includes Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal against Spain and Lionel Messi’s goal against Nigeria.

Leading the line are the two goals scored by Russia midfielder, Denis Cheryshev and one from his teammate striker Artem Dzyuba.

The voting for the Best Goal in Russia 2018 will be open until July 23 on FIFA’s official website.

click here To vote for Musa,

