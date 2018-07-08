Trending

World Cup: Croatian First Female President Celebrates Country’s Semi Final Qualification

Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic became a meme star when she traveled economy to watch her team play, but her fame was sealed when she wore her team’s shirt to sit among the suits for her countrymen’s win over Russia.

With Croatia advancing to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1998, a video clip of the country’s president celebrating wildly from the stands has gone viral.

Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night her team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

Seated beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev in the VIP section, she was seen raising her hands and doing a little victory dance to celebrated Croatia’s second goal.

-NationalHelm


