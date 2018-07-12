Trending

World Cup: FIFA wants Broadcasters to show Fewer Shots of Attractive Women

A spectator enjoys the atmosphere during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena on June 25, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

FIFA’s diversity chief Federico Addiechi has said the organisation will talk with broadcasters and its own TV production team to show fewer shots of attractive women.

ESPN reports that the policy is a result of sexism and harassment being a bigger problem than racism.

About 300 incidents of “sexism on the streets” have so far been reported to FIFA by the Fare network, with about 30 of those being against female broadcasters while they worked.

Addiechi has said FIFA already has spoken with the broadcasters “on a case-by-case basis when some cases arose and they were pretty evident.”

Photo Credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images


You may also like

Fayose faked Teargas attack to incite Nigerians against the Police and FG – APC

Cultists On The Run After Raping Girl Repeatedly During Initiation In A Bush

Just in; PDP senators Petition Federal Government over allege attack on Fayose

Nigerians throw mud at Oshiomole over statement about PDP members

PDP Leaders Storm National Assembly to protest Attack on Fayose

Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Neighbor Over N80,000

Nigerian man breaks his son’s head with a hammer, for operating his phone at Night

Reno Omokri reacts to “Small girl big God” debate

Hollywood set to make 2 Movies out of Thai Cave Rescue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *