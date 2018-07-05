World Cup: Macron Tells Nigerians To Support France

President of France, Emmanuel Macron has called on Nigerians to support the French national team as the Super Eagles are out of the Russia 2018 world cup.

Macron, who was at the New Afrika Shrine founded by late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, a few days ago, tweeted:

”As the Super Eagles are no longer in the competition, please support the French Team in the Football World Cup!”

Emmanuel Macron also called on investprs to support sports in Nigeria because he believes in the impact it can have on lives.

”Sports can educate and empower people. I am a firm believer in the impact sport can have on each life and the future of a country. It’s time to invest in sports in Nigeria!”

In another tweet, he appreciated the effort of a young Nigerian who has his own t-shirt brand.

”Nigeria is a promising territory for all those who are ready to create their chances. This is the case of this young Nigerian 15 years old. He took his fate in hand and created his t-shirt brand. A model of determination!”