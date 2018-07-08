World Cup; Player Receives Death Threats With His Family After Scoring Own Goal

Fernandinho has been sent death threats from Brazil fans who blame him for his country crashing out of the World Cup, it has been claimed. The Manchester City midfielder scored an own goal as Tite’s side lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

According to UOL Esporte, the 33-year-old’s social media accounts have been bombarded with racist messages and sickening remarks.

Fernandinho was disgustingly labelled as a “monkey” by angry supporters after Brazil once again crashed out in the knockout stages of a World Cup.

He has been singled out by fans after his own goal in the 13th minute gave Roberto Martinez‘s side the lead.

And according to Scroll, the ex-Shakhtar Donestk maestro has even received death threats following his poor performance against the Red Devils.

While they also targeted the player’s wife Glaucia Roza, with one person messaging her “Your husband’s (screw up) ruined everything.”

And Fernandinho‘s mother has reportedly been forced to close down her Instagram account after she too was the subject of offensive behaviour.

News outlet Mundo Negro – which specialises in black culture – came to the defence of the Citizens ace.

They said: “The defeat of Brazil and the own goal do not justify racism. Nothing justifies racism. We are with you Fernandinho.”

While TV Globo journalist Glenda Kozlowski was reduced to tears after discussing how the family feels due to the obscene criticism.

It’s not the first time that Fernandinho has found himself in the bad books of Brazilian .