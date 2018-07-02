Trending

World Cup : Russian Fans Strip To Their Pants To Celebrate Beating Spain

Excited Russia fans stripped to their pants as they celebrated knocking Spain out of the World Cup. The jubilant supporters peeled off and jumped in a fountain after their team pulled off a huge shock with a win on penalties.

Russia put in a two-hour defensive shift to stun Spain and send them packing in their own capital.

No-one expected anything of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament going into the summer – especially Russian supporters themselves.

Cheering blokes embraced in the water, while some girls left their jeans on but still went for a dip.

Russia are in the quarter-finals for the first time in 48 years after a dramatic penalty shootout win over 2010 champions Spain in which CSKA Moscow goalkeeper and Russia captain Akinfeev saved two spot-kicks.

His second stop sealed the victory and provided a moment of realisation that said yes, there would be a new crescendo in the wave of optimism that has been building here since Russia’s two sweeping group stage wins made everyone sit up and take notice.


