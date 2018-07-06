‘World Cup Sexiest Fan’ Reveals What The World Cup Has Done To Her Country, Russia

Russia’s ‘hottest fan’ has revealed her happiness with the ongoing world cup tournament and how it has affected her country. Natalya Nemchinova, a former adult film star, was labelled Russia’s prettiest fan when a photographer snapped her wearing a traditional Russian ‘kokoshnik’ on her head – and not too much else.

The 28-year-old Playboy model is preparing to back the host country in their quarter final clash with Croatia in Sochi on Saturday.

She says the World Cup has provided Russia with much needed good publicity, during an interview with, championat.com.

She claimed: “The media is a machine that turns people’s opinions upside down.

“How do you make people listen? Just turn off TV, that’s how.

“Now foreign journalists come to Russia and are amazed at how cool is everything here.”

Nemchinova has repeatedly denied starring in porn, despite racy images appearing on adult sites.

One explicit film features her in sex acts with two men.

She has blamed a former boyfriend for revenge porn.

Nemchinova is believed to be married to Sergey Roshchupkin, 46, owner and general director of Zebra fitness clubs in Moscow.