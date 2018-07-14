Entertainment, Uncategorized

#WorldCup2018: Dele Alli & Lingard Gets Blame For England Defeat

Football is not coming home; at least to England and its fans.

Analysts are far from happy even though many never thought England will get this far in the first place.

Having taken the lead in Wednesday’s semi final tie against Croatia, it was initially thought that the Three Lions will be roaring into the final but that was not the case.

The blame game has started and fingers are pointing at some players one of whom is Dele Alli.

Graeme Souness has delivered a damning verdict on Alli and Jesse Lingard while also taking a swipe at Gareth Southgate’s tactics following England’s loss to Croatia.

Souness, speaking as a pundit on BeIN Sports, lay the brunt of the blame on England’s midfielders, namely Alli and Lingard, being unable to keep the ball and therefore control the game.


