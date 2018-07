Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, yesterday, 14th of July, attended the 70th birthday thanksgiving of the wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor Folu Adeboye.

The service took place at the RCCG Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Road.

See the photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments