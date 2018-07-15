Yemi Osinbajo celebrates wife with a romantic birthday message

The wife of Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo is celebrating her birthday today.

The Vice President took to Instagram to send his lovely wife kind words as he wished her a happy birthday.

He wrote:

I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home.

Before now, Pastor Akin, the younger brother of Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, had revealed how his brother met his wife in an interview granted to The Sun.

Akin who was the attorney general and commission­er for justice in Ogun state between 2003 and 2011, said;

“When we were all younger, there was a time we were all worshipping in the same church in Ikenne,” Akin started the touching story about how Dolapo and Yemi had met.

He continued: “And Papa Awolowo would sit in front row and my own parents would sit in the next row behind him. And one day we were all coming; you know during the Christmas we have thanksgiving.

“We the chil­dren, when it was time for thanksgiving, we were all asked to come out for thanksgiving. So, when we were coming back, because we four boys, all dressed in suit, and as teenagers we were all dancing, looked very gorgeous, and likewise the girls.

“Papa stood up and faced our parents and said one of the boys should marry one of his girls (that’s granddaughters) And Mama said that can’t happen. But Papa said in Israel cousins do marry. That was about 15 years before they actually married. By the time they were marrying Papa had passed on. When the two of them came to say they want to marry later and the family said they could not marry because they are blood relations, Mama said Awolowo said they should not stop them from marrying, that Papa had said it while he was alive that they would marry.”

Leave a Comment…

comments