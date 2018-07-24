‘You are a bad ambassador for Islam” – Nigerian man berates Muslim woman for taking photo with Bobrisky

A Nigerian Man on Twitter, simply identified as @Akinbosola, slammed a muslim woman for sharing a photo she took with internet sensation and male barbie, Bobrisky at an event in Abuja yesterday.

Omotolani had shared the photo of herself with Bobrisky on Twitter with the caption ”Guess who I met today”.

And in no time, Akinbosola commented on the picture, criticizing her for being excited about meeting a ”dysfunctional homosexual man”

His deleted tweet read ;

Omotolani, you are a bad ambassador for islam. Islam does not tolerate homosexuality and as Holy as you package yourself to be, you are excited about meeting a dysfunctional homosexual man, shame

However, Akinbosola received backlash from a cross-section of Twitter users, he then apologised to Omotolani and her picture with Bobrisky and his tweet has since been deleted.

See below ;

