Entertainment, Gossip, News

“You are one of Nigeria’s main problems and God will answer our prayers shortly” – Nigerians react to Dino Melaye’s escape from kidnappers den

24 hours after reports of his kidnap was reported by Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, Nigerian lawmaker, Dino Melaye has surfaced saying,

‘I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try’.

However, Nigerians are not buying the ‘kidnap’ story and social media is currently on fire with mixed reactions to his story.

See some reactions below,

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Woman Filming Storm Struck By Lightning, But Saved By Her iPhone Cover (Photos)

Watch how thief expertly steals an iPhone from an office while everyone was looking and walked away without anyone noticing

Nigerian man nabbed in India with 155.5 grams of cocaine (Photo)

Nigerian soldier flogs graduating students during signing out parade (Photos)

[Lyrics] Omawumi ft. Slimcase & DJ Spinall – Malowa

Another stunning photo of Adesua Etomi from her Genevieve Magazine shoot

Nollywood Actress, Bolaji Ogunmola Shares Tips On Dealing With Big Breasts

Music: Lord Of Ajasa ft. Reminisce & Oladips – Pantiewa

Nigerian lady cries out for help, says her fiance eats like a goat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *