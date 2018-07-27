“You are one of Nigeria’s main problems and God will answer our prayers shortly” – Nigerians react to Dino Melaye’s escape from kidnappers den

24 hours after reports of his kidnap was reported by Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, Nigerian lawmaker, Dino Melaye has surfaced saying,

‘I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try’.

However, Nigerians are not buying the ‘kidnap’ story and social media is currently on fire with mixed reactions to his story.

See some reactions below,

After ‘kidnapping’ and releasing yourself? You are one of Nigeria’s main problems and the God, that you use his name to support your continuous lies, will answer our prayers shortly. You are a man of no honour. A disgrace not only to Nigeria, but the black race in General. — MrCommonSense78 (@MSense78) July 27, 2018

Dino didn’t get the attention he thought he would get from the public….. Baba came out from the hideout when hungry catch am 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/S1R0VjQRrp — Baba Lukaku (@Usmanashafe) July 27, 2018

Honorable distinguish senator, welcome back sir. Keep making big mockery of our judicial system and acting action film. We will rid ourselves of you very soon. Sheyb you no wan get sense ni 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/nR6U1QSu2R — Olanrewaju (@larenx_real) July 27, 2018

If you really believe Senator Dino Melaye was kidnapped,then you are one of the problems of this country…😡😡 — DAHIRU ISMAEEL👌 (@THE_PanelBeater) July 27, 2018

A Wale Adenuga Production 2018 (c)

This is Super Story!!! 11 HOURS IN THE WILDERNESS

Actor: @dino_melaye

Me; Was it spirits that came to rescue him from the wilderness?? Watin kanshan me? Baba D, do quick release your new song joor, that’s all am interested in! — Williams Oluwatoyin (@typanku) July 27, 2018

@dino_melaye is the reason why being young alone is no yardstick for having sense or being a good leader. This guy became a legislator in his 30s. Look at him now. Shame! — Tosh (@toshyfiesta) July 27, 2018

Dino Melaye is the first high profile person to escape from “KIDNAPPERS” within 24hours in Nigeria even his laywer (Mike)could not pull out such stunt when he was kidnapped.Kwatinue — The Guru (@KehindeElegbed1) July 27, 2018

Congratulations on your escape from kidnappers, @dino_melaye They can try but won’t succeed. You will keep standing strong, and speaking for the ‘masses.’ Don’t mind the naysayers who say you’re faking. They’re haters. Do they think it’s easy to fake a kidnap? Smh. — Emecheta’s Buchi, M’baku’s Guy (@buchionyegbule) July 27, 2018

FLASH: Senator Dino Melaye @dino_melaye not kidnapped, he spoke to relatives and some Senators assuring them he’s hiding in the “bush” to avoid being charged to court and that he will reappear disheveled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/OswGH5m9ey — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 27, 2018

“I spent 11 hours in the wilderness as God saved me from kidnappers” @dino_melaye *I am lost for words. Seriously? Now I believe that so called siege on @bukolasaraki‘s residence was part of a larger scam. This guys don’t care if Nigeria burns. It is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ikMMq6wJ1T — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) July 27, 2018

What if @dino_melaye have been sponsoring all the attacks on his constituency projects and masterminded his kidnap to evade appearance, all in the name of garnering public sympathy from some Nigerians? — Ayilara Adekunle (@KarkundiLar) July 27, 2018

Drama king, Dino Melaye has announced his return on twitter barely 24 hours after claims he was abducted surfaced online. Will he be ‘abducted’ again on the next date he is expected to appear in court? We wait as the drama continue to unfold. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 27, 2018

From Police blocking Saraki.

APC senators & HOR decamping to PDP.

Kwankwaso drinking kunu with Buhari at night & broke his heart in the morning.

Dino Melaye kidnapping & releasing himself.

Shehu Sanni acting like double agent.

Ortom to PDP.

Nollywood will be jealous of Pollywood — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) July 27, 2018

Dino Melaye’s escape from his kidnappers should be the fasted so far in the history of kidnappings in Nigeria VIP abductee 👏👏 — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) July 27, 2018

Thur, July 26: Dino Melaye kidnaps himself Fri, July 27: Dino Melaye releases himself. Are you not entertained? — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) July 27, 2018

My uncle @dino_melaye is alive and well, I can finally sleep. The man singlehandedly fought “dangerous” kidnappers and freed himself. We experience miracles like this when elections are near. To God be the glory pic.twitter.com/AG13kONtX7 — Adeola Fayehun (@AdeolaFayehun) July 27, 2018

