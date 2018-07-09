Entertainment, Gossip

“You are turning to a slay queen” – Fans slam Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma over her choice of outfit

You are turning to a slay queen, you better turn back to a wife material” this is how some fans felt when singer, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma, was spotted donning a quite seductive outfit recently.

The chef came under fire over her recent outfit which saw her showing off her belly and cleavage – Chioma who flew to the UK with Davido, flashed her skin and some of her fans feel she is changing from the ‘decent girl’ that Davido fell in love with, to a ‘slay queen’.

Some even accused her of being a pretender who pretended not to be into social media until Davido bought her a Porsche.

See some reactions below,

Some more photos below:

