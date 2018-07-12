‘You can’t beg for money then talk trash’… Tiwa Savage rants on Instagram

Tiwa Savage has come out to say people can’t beg her for money, then say bad things about her without expecting her not to get upset.

The ‘Ma Lo’ singer, who is signed to Mavin Records, vented on her Instagram story on Thursday about someone who begged her for money then went on to bad mouth her.

“Next time you think of sliding in my DM asking for money or anything remember your personal opinion and miss me with your bs,” she said without revealing who the messages were directed at.

“Wow they beg you for money today and tomorrow talk trash because it’s not personal, they just doing their job abi… okay blocked.

“Celebrities are human. You can’t beg for money then talk trash and expect me not to catch feelings.

“Like are you serious? F*** outta here with your bs.”

Earlier in the day, Savage announced she will be headlining her own concert at Indigo at the O2 in London in August.

It is common to find followers seeking financial assistance from celebrities on social media.

On other occasions, celebrities do giveaways of money and material items to appreciate their followers.

