“You extort cash from your followers which you spend on Concubines”- President’s aide slams Apostle Suleiman

President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has taken to social media to call out clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.
The Presidential aide calls the man of God a gambler who extorts cash from his members and spends them on concubines.
Lauretta Onochie wrote in a tweet,
Gambling Prophet Johnson Suleiman, you are the one discrediting Christianity upandan
You have no business coming close to a pulpit
You extort cash from your followers which you spend on Concubines
You churn out false prophecies
Your dad is ashamed of you.
You need salvation
Leave a Comment…
comments