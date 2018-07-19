“You extort cash from your followers which you spend on Concubines”- President’s aide slams Apostle Suleiman

President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has taken to social media to call out clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

The Presidential aide calls the man of God a gambler who extorts cash from his members and spends them on concubines.

Lauretta Onochie wrote in a tweet,

Gambling Prophet Johnson Suleiman, you are the one discrediting Christianity upandan You have no business coming close to a pulpit You extort cash from your followers which you spend on Concubines You churn out false prophecies Your dad is ashamed of you. You need salvation

Leave a Comment…

comments