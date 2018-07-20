‘you extort your members to spend on your concubines – Lauretta Onochie drags Apostle Suleiman

President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide, Lauretta Onochie has again fired shots at Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the presidential aide stated that the clergy man has no business being near a pulpit.

She added that Suleiman is a gambling pastor who has succeeded in discrediting Christianity.

Onochie noted further that the Omega Fire Ministries overseer extorts money from his members and spend on concubines.

See tweet below