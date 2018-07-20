‘you extort your members to spend on your concubines – Lauretta Onochie drags Apostle Suleiman

President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide, Lauretta Onochie has again fired shots at Apostle Johnson Suleiman.
In a Twitter post on Thursday, the presidential aide stated that the clergy man has no business being near a pulpit.
She added that Suleiman is a gambling pastor who has succeeded in discrediting Christianity.
Onochie noted further that the Omega Fire Ministries overseer extorts money from his members and spend on concubines.
See tweet below
Gambling Prophet Johnson Suleiman, you are the one discrediting Christianity upandan
You have no business coming close to a pulpit
You extort cash from your followers which you spend on Concubines
You churn out false prophecies
Your dad is ashamed of you.
You need salvation
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 18, 2018