You game??? Nigerian man takes to twitter to advertise for a good husband for his pretty niece (photo)

 

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to advertise for a husband for his very pretty niece(photo above). According to the man with the handle, @Anyibaba89, his niece, just graduated from the university and is awaiting National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

He also noted that she speaks English and French proficiently. See tweet below;

Twitter users were a little worried that the man had taken to social media to advertise a ‘product’ which they believe should be able to sell out without being advertise, unless there is something that can’t be easily seen just by merely looking at the photo.

See some reactions


