“You gonna make me tear up,” – Tiwa Savage reacts to Teebillz’ birthday message to their son, Jamil

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun shared an adorable message to his son, Jamil ‘JamJam’ Balogun as he turned three yesterday.

TeeBillz, who recently returned to Instagram after a 6-month long hiatus, wrote: “I see a little more of me in you with each passing year……………😍 To the world you’re JamJam but to mummy and I, You are OLAOLUWAKITAN 😘

“You’re part of my strength. I pray for incomparable wisdom and knowledge of God upon you. You’ve been a great source of happiness to mummy and I. I pray may you never stop making us happy in Jesus name…..❤❤”

Tiwa savage replied:

“Awww you gonna make me tear up o. 3 years ago in that labor room when his heart stopped and I never prayed so hard in my life…”

