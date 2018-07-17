You have 31 days more to get your Pvc – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said it would be suspending registration for Permanent Voters Cards, PVC until 2019. The commission has said Nigerians have only 31 days more before it ends the registration to continue again after the general elections next year.
It urged Nigerians to make use of the remaining days, in order to get their PVCs.
The commission made this known via it’s social media page earlier. It wrote;
Did you know that you have exactly 31days, 1hour, 36Minutes, 29 Seconds to register to VOTE for the #NigeriaDecides2019 elections.
The Commission has decided to suspend the ongoing CVR at 3pm on 17th August 2018 until after the general elections. Use the remaining 31days wisely! pic.twitter.com/D78FYjfwu4
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) July 17, 2018