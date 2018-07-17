You have 31 days more to get your Pvc – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said it would be suspending registration for Permanent Voters Cards, PVC until 2019. The commission has said Nigerians have only 31 days more before it ends the registration to continue again after the general elections next year.

It urged Nigerians to make use of the remaining days, in order to get their PVCs.

The commission made this known via it’s social media page earlier. It wrote;