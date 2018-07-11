Entertainment

‘You have it all, love you scatter’ – Ali Baba celebrates his wife as she turns 50 (Photos)

The wife of Ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba is 50 today. Mary Akpobome is currently being celebrated on social media by her husband who has taking out time to serve her a romantic message as well as accolades or all that she has been through with him.

Sharing photos of his wife, he wrote;

‘Happy 50th Birthday to @mummymary_. You deserve a huge celebration. You have persevered. You have laboured. You worked hard. You sacrificed. You prayed. You hustled. You put in the time. You were bruised. You were discounted… still you rose’.

‘Above everything. You had God. You had friends. You had mentors. You had family. You had guts. You have it all… so happy 50th Birthday my MTO… MaryB… MaBrandi… love you scatter. (Why are some people asking why am I in the picture of her birthday? I am backing her up naaaa)’.

See photos below;

