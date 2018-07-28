You know more about the Benue killings than you appear – Ortom blasts Oshiomhole

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has accused the National Chairman of the All Progrsessives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole of knowing more than he claims to know about the killings in Benue.

Ortom said this while reacting to a statement by Oshiomhole, that he hasn’t performed well as governor and has aggravated the sufferings of his people.

Oshiomhole in his response to Ortom’s defection, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said the governor’s exit from the party was good riddance. He said:

“Governor Ortom has complicated, by his own actions and poor judgement, the security situation in the state,” he said , citing reports by APC leaders in Benue State.

“They drew our attention to the fact that some of those that have been arrested as a result of the killings are people who have been associated with him, including people in his employment, especially a guy known to have been involved with Boko Haram, whom he recruited to manage what they called forest guards.

“These people have been arrested and are in police custody. If an appointee of a governor is involved in a heinous crime, including killing, that will be enough for a governor to worry about.”

Ortom, who dumped the APC on Wednesday, in his response also threatened to sue the APC chairman for disparaging him.