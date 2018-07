Iniabasi Asuquo Idiok, a student of Nigerian Christian Institute (NCI), Uyo, has secured an excellent result in the just-released West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with 7As, 2Bs.

IniAbasi, an indigene of Udung Uko, Akwa Ibom state – is among the 50% of Nigerian candidates with credits in Mathematics and English Language.

A total of 1, 578, 846 candidates registered for the examination from 17,886 secondary schools in Nigeria and 1,572,396 sat for the examination.