Young lawyer gets beaten after going to his former employer to ask for his outstanding salary(Video)

 

A young lawyer Nigerian lawyer got more than he imagined after getting assaulted by his former employer for allegedly going to ask for his outstanding salary.

A social media user with the handle @bjspesh shared the story online with the video. According to her, the lawyer who was identified as Mr Olakunle, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU had gone to his former employer  to collect his outstanding salary (OLUYOMI OLAWORE LLP) but was escorted out of the office by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) not after receiving a lot of slaps.

https://twitter.com/bjspesh/status/1014461862140891136

NBA Reacts


