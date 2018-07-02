Trending

Young Man Shot Dead By Friend While Testing Bulletproof Charm

According to Doctor Ibezim Benjamin Chidi of Ibezim group hospital and maternity in Isiala Mbano, the deceased went to a native doctor and prepared a charm (odeshi) before asking his friend to fire a Dane gun at him. The friend obliged and shot him, killing him instantly.

According to Doctor Ibezim Benjamin Chidi of Ibezim group hospital and maternity isiala mbano, the deceased went to a native doctor and prepared a charm (odeshi) before asking his friend to fire a Dane gun at him. The friend obliged and shot him, killing him instantly.

The friend brought him to the hospital dead on arrival.

According to reports, the friend has been arrested and is currently in police custody .

Photo credit . Onyema Isaac Ugochukwu.

-NationalHelm


You may also like

#ENDSARS: Police boss defends SARS, says no when said ‘how far’ to him as he traveled disguised

Moment President Buhari Met With Ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Photos)

How Rapper CDQ Lavished £15K In Minutes With Super Eagles’ Kelechi Iheanacho

Trending: See video of Moving Tanker in Maryland dripping Fuel

Lady Trolled Online After Posting Underwear Photos Of Herself On Facebook

Nigerian Man ‘Runs Mad’ In Togo Beach, Confesses To Money Rituals (Photos + Video)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:2nd July

How I lost N2billion to fraudsters that are members of my family – Ex footballer, Oruma

Man Spots ‘Dead’ Wife With Another Man In Lagos, Then This Happened!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *