Young Man Shot Dead By Friend While Testing Bulletproof Charm

According to Doctor Ibezim Benjamin Chidi of Ibezim group hospital and maternity in Isiala Mbano, the deceased went to a native doctor and prepared a charm (odeshi) before asking his friend to fire a Dane gun at him. The friend obliged and shot him, killing him instantly.

According to Doctor Ibezim Benjamin Chidi of Ibezim group hospital and maternity isiala mbano, the deceased went to a native doctor and prepared a charm (odeshi) before asking his friend to fire a Dane gun at him. The friend obliged and shot him, killing him instantly.

The friend brought him to the hospital dead on arrival.

According to reports, the friend has been arrested and is currently in police custody .

Photo credit . Onyema Isaac Ugochukwu.

-NationalHelm