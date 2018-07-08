Metro News, Trending

Young medical student kills himself after private WhatsApp message about romance was shared online

Edward Senior, has taken his own life after a WhatsApp message about a romance with a classmate was shared in a prank. During an inquest, it was heard that was excluded from lectures at Swansea University after his private message about the “brief relationship” was shared with hundreds of other students.

Edward Senior, a doctor to-be had sent a private message to close friends, but it was shared on Facebook with hundreds of other university students for a joke. As punishment, Edward was exempted from taking classes.

Senior was later found hanged in a wood in the ground of his own home in Monmouthshire, Newport Coroner’s Court heard


You may also like

Nigerian man borrows N650k from girlfriend to marry another woman

World Cup: Croatian First Female President Celebrates Country’s Semi Final Qualification

Corper Dies On His Way For Final Clearance Two Days Before Passing Out

Nigerian Man Gifts Daughter A Lexus Car at Her Convocation, Moves Daughter To Tears

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th July

Angry Customer Bites Off Waiter’s Ear Over Poor Service

Cultists Surrender Their Weapons During Church Outreach In Port-Harcourt

Boy Who Was Abandoned By His Father At 5 Turns Out To Be The Lawyer Who Saved Him At 25

Dino Melaye breaks the internet with new single

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *