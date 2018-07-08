Young medical student kills himself after private WhatsApp message about romance was shared online

Edward Senior, has taken his own life after a WhatsApp message about a romance with a classmate was shared in a prank. During an inquest, it was heard that was excluded from lectures at Swansea University after his private message about the “brief relationship” was shared with hundreds of other students.

Senior was later found hanged in a wood in the ground of his own home in Monmouthshire, Newport Coroner’s Court heard