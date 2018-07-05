Young S.A Millionaire Buried With Cash, Beer And Phones (Photos)

A 27-year-old man identified as Paulos Amade from Orange Farm, South of Johanesburg, in South Africa, who lived a lavish lifestyle all his life and reportedly took his own life over a love tragedy, has been buried with lots of cash, cellphones, drinks and expensive clothes.

HE LIVED a lavish lifestyle all his life – and even in the grave he still had cash, cellphones and expensive clothes!

His friends and some family members poured beer into his grave and tossed in money, cellphones and expensive clothes as an expression of their love for the Skhothane King.

There was singing and dancing, drinking and crazy displays of riches as his friends celebrated his short life at Olifantsvlei Cemetery on Saturday.

According to a report by Daily Sun SA, the young man who is a father of three had committed suicide on Father’s Day by drinking beer laced with rat poison.

Photos which emerged online from his funeral ceremony showed how his friends and some family members poured beer into his grave and tossed in money, cellphones and expensive clothes as an expression of their love for him.

There was singing and dancing, drinking and crazy displays of riches as his friends celebrated his short life at Olifantsvlei Cemetery on Saturday.

It was gathered that at the cemetery where the man was buried, people were screaming, “Fakani futhi! Put more!” calling for clothes, cellphones and money to be thrown into the grave.

While speaking to a correspondent, Paulos’ sister, Jeannette Amade, disclosed that they knew Paulos as a man of style, so they let his friends celebrate him the way they wanted.

“We could not oppose the manner they wanted to celebrate him. When they poured beer and put money and clothes into the grave, we understood that it was the same way they did things when he was still alive,” she said.

Meanwhile, Refiloe Wa Ga Khunou, a cultural expert, said what the young people had done was pure disrespect.

“This undermines our culture. It is a meaningless publicity stunt created by people who seek fame,” he said.

“There is nothing respectful about people pouring beer into a dead person’s final resting place. If they wanted to celebrate him, they should have done it while he was still alive.”

Leave a Comment…

comments