“You’re a hot pile of trash, I pray God blesses you with long life to see an effective Nigerian police force” – Rapper, Ycee blasts Yomi Shogunle

It’s no doubt that Assistant commissioner of Police, Yomi Shogunle, is not really the most liked Nigerian police officer on Twitter thanks to his unprecedented behaviour of a Nigerian police on the platform.
Last night, one of his tweets got quite the response from rapper, Ycee – Shogunle who is known to be against the #EndSars movement suddenly tweeted,
‘186 million Retweets to #EndSARS. Oya let’s go!’.
In response, Nigerian rapper Ycee tweeted,
‘You’re a hot pile of trash I pray God blesses you with long life to see an effective Nigerian police force without the likes of officers like you sir’.
Well, ouch!
