“You’re a hot pile of trash” – Ycee tells ACP Yomi Shogunle after Tweet about #ENDSars

The head of Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit ACP Yomi Shogunle has come under fire from singer Ycee following a tweet he made on Thursday.

Shogunle had tweeted: “186 million Retweets to #EndSARS. Oya let’s go!,” possibly mocking the #ENDSars protests as Shogunle had always criticised the protest, saying criminals are the ones pushing for it.

Responding to the tweet, YCee wrote:

You’re a hot pile of trash I pray God blesses you with long life to see an effective Nigerian police force without the likes of officers like you Sir

