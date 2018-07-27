You’re a snake: Nigerians humiliate Shehu Sani,

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to news that Senator Shehu Sani declared that he is still a member of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Mr Sani who is representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, on Thursday, while fielding questions from journalists at APC national secretariat in Abuja declared that he is still a member of the party.

In his words:

We are confident that the new leadership of the Party has the capacity the ability to address these injustices. In the words of Frantz Fanon, ‘We revolt because we cannot breathe’. So we revolted against the Party was run because it is suffocating us. Now we have a new surgeon who is doing everything possible to put it back on track. That is why we give him the benefit of doubt that the problem can be solved.”

On his Party membership status, Sen. Shehu Sani said:

“If I am here, I am an APC member. If I am not an APC member, you will not see me at the Party’s National Secretariat.”

See reactions from very disappointed followers, who believed that the senator with all the criticisms he heaps daily on the party and president Buhari shouldn’t still be in the party.

Highly rated left winger Shehu Sani's transfer from APC to PDP has hit the rocks. It is rumored that the winger might have been offered a new mouth watering deal and guaranteed playing time. The winger had criticized club chairman GMB and fell out with his keeper El Ruffy. — Josh King (@royaljosh) July 27, 2018

Sani has confirmed what History has been telling us since 1 dont trust anybody dat says he is fighting 4 human right or r Revolutionary,they r only interested in their own personal gain #Adams oshomole #festus keyamo/now # shehu Sani.He has even stoped twitting! — comandant (@comandant5) July 27, 2018

Shehu Sani is that person that will badmouth their ex to you all day, then the moment said ex gives them a little attention you see selfie and epistle on "best thing to ever happen to me" on Instagram 😂😂😂 — Emeka The Africa Trump Supporter (@TeamTrumpAfrica) July 27, 2018

So Shehu Sani isn't defecting again because he's being settled? Nice, but APC must watch their back with him still in the party. He's ambitious & will stop at nothing to achieve just that including blackmail them. APC should've allow him to leave. MO tho. @Ade_Nurayn @OduObodumu — The Oracle (@Clemsakin71) July 27, 2018

@ShehuSani Shehu Sani is the worst snitch you can ever deal with. I'll prefer dining with Judas Iscariot to handshake with Shehu Sani — Precious Kanu (@preciouskanu1) July 27, 2018

Shehu sani is the kind of Moses to return back to Egypt and become minister after leading the Israelites to the Red sea..😥😥😥😥 https://t.co/RzKIyEFaN6 — The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) July 27, 2018

I told you people Shehu Sani was doing maths, before deciding where he will head to, it’s not clocking. The guy knows he is done, he is sticking around for a reconciliation, nobody has even deem him important enough so he is just waiting for APC to throw him a bone here. Pathetic — Mu'awiyyah Yusuf Muye (@MP_Muye) July 25, 2018