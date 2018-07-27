Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

You’re a snake: Nigerians humiliate Shehu Sani,

 

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to news that Senator Shehu Sani declared that he is still a member of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Mr Sani who is representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, on Thursday, while fielding questions from journalists at APC national secretariat in Abuja declared that he is still a member of the party.

In his words:

We are confident that the new leadership of the Party has the capacity the ability to address these injustices. In the words of Frantz Fanon, ‘We revolt because we cannot breathe’. So we revolted against the Party was run because it is suffocating us. Now we have a new surgeon who is doing everything possible to put it back on track. That is why we give him the benefit of doubt that the problem can be solved.”

On his Party membership status, Sen. Shehu Sani said:

“If I am here, I am an APC member. If I am not an APC member, you will not see me at the Party’s National Secretariat.”

See reactions from very disappointed followers, who believed that the senator with all the criticisms he heaps daily on the party and president Buhari shouldn’t still be in the party.

