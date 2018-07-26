Youth Corper Shot Dead By Police, Labelled An Armed Robber (Graphic Photo)

A serving corp member deployed to Jos Plateau State, an indigene of Benue – was shot dead in Okpo Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State, early this morning 25th July, 2018.

According to police investigation, the deceased was ALLEGED to be among three armed men who robbed a Highlander Jeep and some money from a man whose identity is still unknown in Otukpo, Benue state.

According to the police, the robbers came to lodge in a hotel at Okpo when the security personnel swung into action. Two reportedly escaped through GSS into the bush as the alleged suspect was gunned down.

Credit :Stanislaus Yahaya Adejoh