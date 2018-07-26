Trending

Youth Corper Shot Dead By Police, Labelled An Armed Robber (Graphic Photo)

A serving corp member deployed to Jos Plateau State, an indigene of Benue – was shot dead in Okpo Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State, early this morning 25th July, 2018.

 

According to police investigation, the deceased was ALLEGED to be among three armed men who robbed a Highlander Jeep and some money from a man whose identity is still unknown in Otukpo, Benue state.

According to the police, the robbers came to lodge in a hotel at Okpo when the security personnel swung into action. Two reportedly escaped through GSS into the bush as the alleged suspect was gunned down.

Credit :Stanislaus Yahaya Adejoh

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Dangote Reveals He Will Soon Be Ready To Buy Arsenal FC

Alaafin of Oyo spotted with his wives at daughter’s Royal wedding (photos)

Teenage Couple Under Fire After Sharing Loved Up Footage Of Themselves

Dino Melaye granted ₦5m Bail on Attempted Suicide Charge

Secret Tape reveals Trump allegedly planned to Buy Story about an Affair with Former Playboy Model

Gov Ortom’s defection from APC for PDP sparks hot debate

“How a Bottle of Beer Changed My Life” – Winner of Star Lager Millionaires Promo

Nigerians react to Buhari’s fastest response ever

Defection not for the interest of Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *